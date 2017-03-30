NYPD Officer Under Fire For #BlackLivesMatter Tweet

NYPD officer Gwendolyn Bishop has been slammed with departmental charges for what was deemed an inappropriate response to a tweet posted on Brooklyn’s 76th Precinct’s Twitter page on Feb. 17, 2016. “Sad day for the 76th Pct. #BlackLivesMatter,” the black cop wrote, according to the New York Daily News.

The precinct’s original tweet remains online, but Bishop’s remarks, posted under her now defunct personal account @ducklipzanddimplzz, have been deleted.

#76Pct Special Ops Team makes arrest and recovers a loaded 9MM hand gun #onelessgun pic.twitter.com/nNJAfnN8Fg — NYPD 76th Precinct (@NYPD76Pct) February 17, 2016

During her departmental trial on Tuesday (March 28), the four-and-a-half-year veteran blamed autocorrect for the mishap and stated that she intended to tweet #Bluelivesmatter, as she had in two out of three comments she posted that day. “I vaguely remember the tweets,” she told Commissioner David Weisel. “If I had to guess, there were a lot of changes in my precinct about shifts being switched, but it had nothing to do about this gun arrest.”

According to her attorney John Tynan, Bishop didn’t violate any of the NYPD’s social media rules since she was using her private account. “She can reply to a tweet just as the 500 million others who use Twitter can,” he said.

The officer has also been accused of “mouthing off” to her superiors and violating departmental rules such as conducting vertical patrols on her own. Bishop could be put on probation for a year and lose up to 30 vacation days if found guilty of all the violations.

