Oprah Comments On The Possibility Of A 2020 Presidential Run

If a reality show staple could run for and win the title of President of the United States, then why can’t a billionaire journalist and mogul?

According to Page Six, Oprah Winfrey commented on the possibility of her 2020 Presidential campaign during Bloomberg’s ‘The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations’ on Wednesday (Mar. 1), stating that since a lack of political experience in potential candidates does not matter anymore, she’s definitely thought about it.

“I never considered the question, even a possibility, I just thought ‘Oh, oh,’” she told Rubenstein, who asked her if she’d be willing to break that glass ceiling. “I thought, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough.’ Now I’m thinking, ‘Oh, oh…'”

While it would be incredible to have another Big O in the White House, Winfrey states near the end of the interview that ‘Winfrey 2020′ is definitely not going to happen.

“No, that won’t be happening, but I did used to think, well gee, you have to know so much more than…I thought you have to know,” she says to laughs from the crowd.

It was all a dream. Check out her comments below.