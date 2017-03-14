Pitbull is set to receive the Songwriters Hall of Fame’s first-ever Global Ambassador Award this June, Billboard announced.

Though it won’t be rewarded on an annual basis, the special accolade was designed to celebrate artists and songwriters whose music has “true worldwide appeal, crossing genre, cultural and national boundaries,” and who better to take home the first trophy than Mr. Worldwide himself?

“Pitbull’s success, creativity, tireless musical collaboration and his wide-ranging social activism make him the ideal songwriter-performer to initiate the SHOF Global Ambassador Award,” SHOF co-chairs Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff and President/CEO Linda Moran said in a statement.

The global icon, who has had 43 Billboard Hot 100 hits to his name, is slated to release his 10th studio album, Climate Change, on Friday (Mar. 17).

