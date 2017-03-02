Premiere: Harloe & Dreezy Fuel The Fire On “All In My Feelings”

Having spent time in both New York and the City of Angels, Harloe knows how to navigate between all worlds in the music industry. Today (Mar 2), the jack of all trades is back with another one — and we aren’t talking DJ Khaled here.

After her emotional rollercoaster, “All In My Feelings,” made waves in 2016 — even Kate Hudson became a fan — the singer/songwriter/producer delivers with a Dreezy-assisted version of the viral track.

“The combination of a late night out in LA and racing thoughts that I needed to get off my chest really made the song come to life,” says Harloe about the track. “I’ve loved Dreezy’s work since her mixtape in 2013. I knew her vibe would fit perfectly with the song and hearing her tell her own story on the track was super inspiring. She killed it!”

The rising star is also working on new music that fans should be receiving later this year. She has been quietly concocting new material in Los Angeles.

“I’ve been working on my EP that will be released this year,” says the singer about her plans for 2017. “It’s my first time putting music out with this project, and I’m really focused on finding authentic sounds that reflect my story. I’m excited to share it!”

Stream the new record below.