Premiere: Watch Quan Fight To The End In “Warrior’z Way”

“A fight is not won or lost by one punch or kick. Either learn to endure or hire a body guard.” The powerful Bruce Lee quote sets the stage for the inspirational “Warrior’z Way” visual featuring Quan in the role of an up-and-coming mixed martial arts fighter.

READ: Ronda Rousey’s California Home Vandalized After Devastating TKO

The motivational track is the theme-music to the recently released documentary, The Hurt Business, which details the gruesome process of competing inside the octagon as well as the sacrifices one makes outside the ring. The story shows how MMA went from a disrespected hobby to one of the top sports in the world—and it’s only growing.

The film features interviews with the sports biggest names including Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz, Georges St-Pierre, Kenny Florian, Urijah Faber, Ken Shamrock, Bas Rutten and Josh Barnett. The self produced “Warrior’z Way” tune will be appearing on the Connecticut rapper’s sophomore album, Point Of No Return, which comes on the heels of his www.donferquan.com mixtape, which featured a superstar lineup of assists including Pusha T, Ace Hood, Emilio Rojas, Rapper Big Pooh and more.

READ: Nas’ Forthcoming Clothing Collection Will Benefit The National Black Child Development Institute

Watch Quan go toe-to-toe below: