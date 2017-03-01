Black history’s number one fan Rachel Dolezal has reportedly gone one step further in her love for African heritage by changing her name.

READ Everything You Should Know About Rachel Dolezal

In a story by the Daily Mail on Wednesday (March 1), Dolezal reportedly changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo in a Washington state courthouse in the fall of 2016. The first name “Nkechi” is short for Nkechinyere in Igbo meaning, “What God has given, God’s gift, Gift from God” while Diallo means “bold” in the Fula origin. Dolezal is looking to release her upcoming memoir In Full Color, which highlights her journey from being ousted as a white woman lying about her race and how she feels about the layers of race and identity.

In a previous interview with The Guardian, the former NAACP Spokane (WA.) chapter president revealed she was on government assistance and close to being homeless. Despite the backlash she’s received from the public, Dolezal has no regrets.

“I’m not going to stop and apologize and grovel and feel bad about it,” she said. “I would just be going back to when I was little, and had to be what everybody else told me I should be — to make them happy.”

Twitter was swift with reactions about Dolezal’s new name.

Rachel Dolezal really changed her name to Nkechi. The Igbo delegation denounces and rejects her. — Atane Ofiaja (@atane) March 1, 2017

Accurate prediction of the former Rachel Dolezal's employment prospects now that she's changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo: pic.twitter.com/zhG2oFAtGv — Shelly (@mizshellytee) March 1, 2017

I assume Rachel Dolezal will be at the next world Igbo Conference. NDI Igbo u might have to carry this L..Chai!! pic.twitter.com/9LENksms3A — ישו הוא האדון (@Uncle_Kae) March 1, 2017

Nigerians: Please don't recognise Rachel 'Nkechi' Dolezal until she stars in a Nollywood film. — REMBRANDT BUGATTI (@FCKNYH_GK) March 1, 2017

Rachel Dolezal knew not to try come with a yoruba name — Oyinkan Z.A (@OAdeshoye) March 1, 2017

Rachel Dolezal can change her name to Kunta Kinte Abdul-Jabbar and she'll still be white. — Russ Bengtson (@russbengtson) March 1, 2017

Diallo, we mean Dolezal, is expected to release her memoir sometime this month.

READ On The Brink Of Homelessness, Rachel Dolezal Isn’t Apologizing For Any Of It