Since premiering his spellbinding “LSD” visual with VIBE last week, Raheem Bakaré has untied the knot on new music.

The South London singer released his Lucid Soul Dream EP, which features fan favorite “Forever You,” on Friday (March 17). The eight-track set also comes complete with fresh standouts like “W I L D,” a passionate ode where the soul-stirring vocalist lets loose.

“This song is about losing all inhibitions and letting go,” he said in a statement. “After breaking up from a long term relationship, you go through a stage where you are still attached to your ex; and even though more time you aren’t still sleeping with one another. It’s about releasing the frustration within the next sexual encounter. Do whatever feels right.”

Take Lucid Soul Dream for a spin here:

