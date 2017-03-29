Rick Ross And Gucci Mane Are Shooting An Independent Movie

Beyond securing the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 with his ninth album Rather You Than Me, Rick Ross is also taking his talents to the big-screen for an upcoming movie with Gucci Mane.

While in Atlanta for V-103 Live Pop Up concert (March 25), the MMG Bawse told Ryan Cameron, “Me and Guwop gonna film our first movie.” He added of the independent film, “We gon’ be beginning that in the next three months. They gonna see us swerving.”

Ross also made an appearance in court on Friday for a kidnapping and assault case stemming from 2015, where he and his manager were arrested on aggravated assault, aggravated battery and kidnapping charges. Both were seeking immunity. The trial is set to pick up on April 9.

