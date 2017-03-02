Rihanna’s exemplary humanitarian efforts serve as a cornerstone in her expansive career. Her latest accolade was made possible by Harvard University’s Humanitarian of the Year honor, which the Bajan singer received for her strides in philanthropy and the impact of the Clara Lionel Foundation.

During a speech at Sanders Theatre (Feb. 28), the “Diamonds” singer shared an optimistic message on altering the fate of the less fortunate through medical outreach, a dream that she’s had the goal of fulfilling since she was a child.

One day, Rih turned on the television and saw a commercial depicting children suffering “in other parts of the world. The commercials where you could give 25 cents and save a child’s life.” She continued, “I would think to myself, ‘I wonder how many 25 cents I could save up to save all the kids in Africa.’ I would say to myself, ‘When I grow up and I get rich I’m going to save kids all over the world.’ I just didn’t know I would be in the position to do that by the time I was a teenager.”

She ended her missive with a wise quote her grandmother used to say: “If you have a dollar, there’s plenty to share.”