Roc Nation Latin Recruits Colombian Singer-Rapper Farina

Farina has officially joined Roc Nation Latin’s blossoming roster. Under the tutelage of CEO Romeo Santos, the “Mejor Que Yo” singer-songwriter and rapper takes her place among inaugural signee Mozart La Para to American Idol alumna Karen Rodriguez.

“I was very impressed with her style. I heard three songs and I knew she had something special. I welcome Farina to the Roc Nation Latin family,” the King of Bachata said in a statement.

Farina is currently working with Wyclef Jean on her forthcoming album, also titled Mejor Que Yo, Billboard reports. Thanks to the veteran rapper’s recommendation, the Colombiana was the only Latin artist nominated for CBS and the 59th Grammys’ Artist of Tomorrow campaign earlier this year.

