Imagine witnessing the combination of your favorite artist and producer working together for the first time, only they have just an hour in the back of a car, stuck in LA traffic, to cook up a fire track before going to perform it in front of a live crowd.

That’s exactly what Russell Simmons’ All Def Digital and Spotify have teamed up to achieve with their new series, Traffic Jams. Screened last night in the Big Apple, the series premieres through the streaming service on April 4. The series boasts a lineup of industry all-stars which includes, D.R.A.M, Joey Badass, E-40, Jidenna, Sonny Digital and more.

Admittedly, Russell Simmons told the crowd on hand for the screening that he was skeptical of the concept at first, before witnessing the demo. VIBE shared similar sentiments until viewing Traffic Jams’ debut episode, which brought a creative concept to the table. Comedian DoBoy plays the role of driver, transporting the back-seat talent around Los Angeles, as he chimes in periodically to bring comedic relief to the show.

CREDIT: Getty Images For Spotify

T-Pain pairs up with 808 Mafia’s Southside for episode one, and they collaborated on “Pull Up,” which sounds like vintage Teddy if we must say. The Atlanta hitmaker somehow crafted a beat in minutes without even hesitating. The “F*ck Up Some Commas” producer said he already knew in his head what sounds he needed to bring up on his laptop. The melodic track has all the makings of a potential Billboard hit, and based on the performance, which even featured a verse from Southside, it could be something extra special.

“Traffic Jams is an exciting new premium series that shows off true talent — recording artists and producers — and their ingenuity, creativity and personalities,” said All Def Digital Co-Founder Russell Simmons.

Traffic Jams Season One lineup:

April 4 – T-Pain & Southside

April 11 – DRAM & MeLo X

April 18 – Joey Badass & Cardo

April 25 – Pell & !LLMIND

May 2 – Jidenna & Sonny Digital

May 9- MADEINTYO & ARAABMUZIK

May 16 – Dae Dae & Marvel Alexander

May 23 – E-40 & Willie B