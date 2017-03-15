Def Jam Records co-founder Russell Simmons is one of the music industry’s trailblazing godfathers. On Tuesday (March 14), the hip-hop mogul announced that he will be producing a docu-series detailing the storied lineage of the genre titled, The Definitive History Of Hip-Hop, according to Deadline. The series will detail the rise of the music format from its humble New York City beginnings to the pop-culture phenomena it has become in 2017.

“Hip-hop began in the Bronx and Queens, and was fueled by pioneering new artists with an incredible hunger to express themselves in unimaginably bold new ways,” Simmons told Deadline. “The Definitive History of Hip-Hop is the untold story of the birth of this art form, the series gets behind the scenes of what drove the beats, the rhymes, the ideas and the people that so powerfully hit a chord with all of youth culture in America and around the world.”

Production on the venture will begin later in 2017. Simmons, who will be collaborating with All Def Digital, Stephen David Entertainment, and GroupM Entertainment added, “It starts with the OGs of this disruptive force in entertainment, spotlights some of the lesser known artists who’ve fallen out of history or favor, and of course looks at the icons who are now household names whether you’re in L.A. or London, Toledo or Tokyo.”