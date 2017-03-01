While Nicki Minaj continues to play it cool and not pay the Internet any attention, Remy Ma’s scathing “ShETHER” diss track still remains the topic of conversation. Will Nicki respond? Can she respond? If she does, will it be any good? Are all the questions hip-hop fans want answers to. The only one who thinks Nick may have to take this L is ex-boyfriend and former collaborator Safaree Samuels.

TMZ caught up with Samuels on Tuesday (Feb. 28) to ask him his thoughts on Remy Ma’s diss track, and the 35-year-old said exactly what many have been thinking. “It’s probably the most disrespectful record I’ve ever heard in my life,” Samuels said. When asked if Nicki has any grounds to issue a lyrical retort, SB took a long pause and (suppressed a grin) before basically saying no.

“I don’t know because what can you even say?” Sameuls questioned.

After months of not so subliminal shots at one another, Nicki Minaj took aim at at The Bronx emcee on Gucci Mane’s track “Make Love.” Everybody know you jealous, b***h it’s so clear/tell them bum ass bi*****s to play their role/she see my sexy ass every time she scroll.

Remy got wind of the verse and then released her response with the seven minute “ShETHER”, and let the Internet and hip-hop tell it, Remy won round one of the battle. When TMZ asked Samuels if he would help his ex pen a diss track against her new enemy, SB played it cool.

“Listen, I don’t get caught up in all that.,” he said.

Wise decision, SB. Very very wise.