Samsung is back in the mobile device game again. Nearly one year after the official release of its latest cellular device, the Samsung S7, and over 6 months after the unfortunate recall of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7, the global communications brand officially announced the next device in its technological line-up: the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+.

In an effort to one-up its previous model, Samsung decided to push the envelope of smartphone technology once again. With an Infinity Display and near bezel-less design, the Galaxy S8 stands at a solid 5.8 inches while the S8+ adds a little more workspace without compromising its size at 6.2-inches, making one-handed operation that much more comfortable and easy. The front and back of these devices also features Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5,

Paired with its compact design, the latest Samsung Galaxy model delivers cutting-edge technology with its advanced 8MP F1.7 Smart autofocus front camera and 12MP F1.7 Dual Pixel rear camera as well as its industry’s first 10 nm chip, making phone usage faster and more efficient. Just like its predecessor, the Samsung S8 devices are water resistant, include a MicroSD slot, and, of course, includes fast and wireless charging capabilities.

“The Samsung Galaxy S8 ushers in a new era of smartphone design and fantastic new services, opening up new ways to experience the world,” said DJ Koh, President of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “The Galaxy S8 is our testament to regaining your trust by redefining what’s possible in safety and marks a new milestone in Samsung’s smartphone legacy.”

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ will be available in the United States for pre-order in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray and Arctic Silver in the United State. Pre-orders for both devices will begin at 12:01 EDT on March 30, 20173. AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Sprint, Straight Talk Wireless, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, and Verizon Wireless will carry the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ in stores beginning Friday, April 21. As for the retail price, it has yet to be revealed.

To learn more about the upcoming cellular device, visit Samsung.com for more information on the new cellular devices.