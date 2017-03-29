While doing his best to stay out of controversy, Sean Kingston continues his steady stream of music videos from his recently released EP, Made In Jamaica . This week, he gives us the dancehall inspired visuals for his Vybz Kartel assisted single, “Chance.” The new flick was filmed on location in Jamaica.

Obviously World Boss couldn’t make the shoot because of his current incarceration but Sean takes the lead as he tries to woo the woman of his dreams during a party with the squad. The smooth and romantic rhythms of “Chance” mesh perfectly with the eclectic Jamaican energy in the video.

Kingston’s EP is available everywhere.