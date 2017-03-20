Cleveland Cavalier Kyrie Irving received a national SMH sprinkled with a “really, dude?” after it was revealed the 24-year-old thinks the earth is flat. Years of research from NASA scientists proving otherwise didn’t seem to matter to the point guard. Joining Irving is Shaquille O’Neal who said he came to his own conclusion while putting miles on the car.

“So, listen. I drive from coast to coast and this sh*t is flat to me,” Shaq said. “I’m just saying.”

READ Kyrie Irving Says The Earth Is Flat: “This Is Not Even A Conspiracy Theory”

Chatting with co-host John Kincade for his podcast The Big Podcast With Shaq, the four-time NBA champ said during his road trips across the country it was made clear that the notion the earth is round is a farce.

“I drive from Florida to California all the time, and it’s flat to me,” O’Neal continued. “I do not go up and down at a 360-degree angle, and all that stuff about gravity. Have you looked outside Atlanta lately and seen all these buildings? You mean to tell me that China is under us? China is under us? It’s not. The world is flat.”

Shaq and Irving aren’t the only two who have revealed their earth-is-flat belief. In 2016, ATLien B.O.B took to Twitter to proclaim the same thing. When Astrophysicist, Cosmologist and author Neil Degrasse Tyson got wind of Bobby Ray’s claims and attempted to inform him, things went left. A diss track was issued by Tyson and the Internet handed out an L to the “Airplanes” rapper because seriously? Who thinks the earth is flat?

READ B.o.B Believes In His Flat Earth Theory So Much, He’ll Argue With An Esteemed Scientist

For whatever reason, this theory that earth isn’t round is catching fire with notable figures. Tune in next week to see who else emerges from their Dexter’s laboratory of scientific finds to stand alongside Shaq, B.O.B and Kyrie Irving.