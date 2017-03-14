Listen To Shawty Lo’s Posthumous Single With Boosie Badazz, “B.I.G.”

Shawty Lo’s legacy as one of Bowen Homes’s most beloved street figures — and rappers — will get another chapter this year. The friends and family of the late Atlanta legend artist are gearing up to release his posthumous RICO album on March 24th through 300 Entertainment.

With Boosie Badazz on the project’/s latest single “B.I.G.,” Lo pours his dope soaked pain into the track as they reminisce on the hard times of their past. The track comes after the smooth Lyfe Jennings assisted track, “My Love.”

Lyfe Jennings, Ralo, O.T. Genasis and his kids Quando and Keke are all featured on the forthcoming album. Fans can pre-order the project on iTunes now.