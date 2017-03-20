During his DJ set at SXSW’s Fader Fort, Rae Sremmurd’s Slim Jxmmi gave fans a taste of the duo’s newest collaboration featuring Kendrick Lamar and Gucci Mane. The track, titled “Perfect Pint,” will appear on Mike Will Made-It’s Ransom II.

READ: Rae Sremmurd Performs Gucci Mane And Kendrick Lamar Collaboration For The First Time

Jxmmi and Swae Lee also performed the song in concert while in Europe in February.

“[Mike Will] played it for Gucci and he was like, ‘Yeah. Bam. Let’s do it,’” the “Black Beatles” musician told Fader about the song while at SXSW. “He put a hard-a** verse on it. Then Kendrick heard it, and came through and finished it off; he went crazy. What I’ll say about that song is that it’s timeless.”

READ: Solange & Rae Sremmurd To Headline Broccoli City Fest In D.C.

Ransom II will drop this Friday, Mar. 24. Aside from K. Dot, Gucci and the brothers Sremm, the album will feature Rihanna, Future, Young Thug and Big Sean.