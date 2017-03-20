A soccer player has gone viral not for his athleticism on the field, but for his post-game interview in which he thanked his wife for her support, and accidentally also gave a shout out to his girlfriend, which we’re assuming his wife had no idea existed.

READ Let Allen Iverson Tell It, Michael Jordan Is Still Upset About That Crossover

South African player Mohammed Anas played in a free State/Cape match Friday (March 18) and scored two goals. After the win, Anas conducted an interview in which he–like any good spouse-publicly thanked his wife for supporting his career, and without thinking did the same for his girlfriend.

VIDEO: Mohammed Anas just gave the greatest MoTM speech of all time, thanking both wife and girlfriend. (Via @clydegoal) pic.twitter.com/gXJ4ZwOtdg — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) March 17, 2017

Realizing he royally screwed up, Ans tried to double back mid-interview but the damage had already been.

“I appreciate my wife and my girlfriend,” he said, before trying to backtrack quickly. “Sorry to say, I’m so sorry, my wife! I love you so much. I love you so much from my heart.”

READ Allen Iverson’s Hall Of Fame Speech Might Bring Tears Of Joy To Your Eyes

Yeah, no, sir. That’s not how this works. That’s not how any of this works.