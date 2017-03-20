Spike Lee celebrated his 60th birthday Sunday, (March 19) hosting a brunch with friends that included free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick . The famous film director posted a photo of the two on Instagram calling out NFL teams for not signing the embattled 29-year-old, even pleading with his beloved New York Jets to give the former San Francisco 49er a look.

Colin Kaepernick helped get a plane to Somalia that’s expected to hold 60 tons of food to help end the famine. https://t.co/E78NFtfrlZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 18, 2017

The suffering New York Knicks super fan captioned, “How is it that there are 32 NFL teams and Kap is still a free agent? WTF! Smells mad fishy to me. Stinks to the high heavens.” Lee is right to question whether the NFL is blackballing the controversial quarterback out of the league, who recently said that he will indeed stand during the national anthem for the 2017 season.

Lee even went on to put the New York Jets brass on blast writing, “The New York J-E-T-S need a quarterback. Who is The J-E-T-S quarterback? Is My man Joe Willie Namath coming back? Crazy times we live in.” After the questionable move by Kap to opt out of his contract in 2017, he is currently looking for employment and the Jets (for the last 40 years) have been in dire need of a quarterback.

Even less accomplished quarterbacks such as Geno Smith and Journeyman Brian Hoyer have been gobbled up by other organizations before Colin, who led the Niners to the Super Bowl just four years ago. The Jets haven’t taken Spike up on his recommendation, yet and are considering other options at the helm, bringing in veterans such as 37-year-old Josh McCown and Chase Daniel’s 78 career pass attempts for visits, according to ESPN.

Spike finished his ranting caption calling out the NFL, “The question remains what owner and GM is going to step up and sign Colin so their team has a better chance to win? What crime has Colin committed? Look At the QB’s of all 32 teams. This is some straight up shenanigans, subterfuge, skullduggery and BS. Ya-Dig? Sho-Nuff. By Any Means Necessary. And Dat’s Da NoFunLeague Truth,Ruth.” Over the weekend, Kaepernick helped raise over $1 million to help the people of Somalia.

Will Colin Kaepernick be in an NFL uniform come opening day in September?