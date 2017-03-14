St. Louis, Missouri is celebrating “314” — an “underground holiday” commemorated every March 14, as a show of appreciation to the city.

In honor of “314,” St. Louis promoter and producer, Loose Cannon Slim, is introducing a mega show airing exclusively on REVOLT .

The “State of Emergency 4” concert kicks off tonight at the Chiafetz Arena. Special guests include Migos, Gucci Mane, Fabolous, and Jeezy.

“I just wanted to bring national awareness to my city, give people something to be excited about,” Slim explained to REVOLT. “And to show the world we can get it in just like any other major city in America.”

Watch the live stream below.