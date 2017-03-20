Snoop Dogg has been receiving a lot of heat from the masses for his stint in BADBADNOTGOOD’s “Lavender” video in which he shot a Donald Trump impersonator with a toy gun. While Fox Host, Kimberly Guilfoyle, said Snoop Dogg should be killed for the video, Bow Wow and T.I. took to social media to defend the Long Beach native following Donald Trump’s tweet pinning a “failing career” to the rap pioneer.

Getting wind of the feud between Trump and Snoop, Steve Harvey offered his opinion on how artists should conduct themselves under a Trump administration. Following Bow Wow’s sexist comments about Melania Trump, The Family Feud host suggested Monday morning (March 20) whatever beef he has with the president, leave Trump’s wife out of it.

“You got money and they know how to go after that money. Just be smart, handle your business. Let me tell ya man, leave the first lady out of this. Y’all going down another path with these cats now. You start messing with they wives…I’ll tell y’all you going down another path,” Harvey said.

Harvey continued to state that the office of the president should be respected and advises rappers to “be smart with what you say.”

D.L. Hughley opposed Harvey’s stance, as he has spoken out against the former “Apprentice” host.

America needs ppl of color, without Mexicans who would feed you, without Muslims who would heal you, without Black People who would u blame? — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) January 26, 2017

Hughley believes the only way to receive respect is to give it, and in his opinion, Trump has blatantly disrespected all of the American people “except for the white supremacists that he serves.”

