To celebrate Stormyz’s debut album,Gang Signs & Prayer. reaching gold status,the 23-year-old returns with the eclectic visuals for “Cold.” The British rapper is experiencing new levels of success after a year hiatus from social media. His latest opus became the first grime album to reach number one on the UK charts.

Stormzy battles the elements of the freezing weather while rapping bars with snow falling in the background. The camera also pans to shots of children dressed up in the role of doctors, businessmen and monarchs interjected throughout the video.

The wordsmith told The Fader his favorite bar from the track is, “All my young black kings rise up. Man this is our year and my young black queens right there,” said Stormzy. “I just love the fact that I can say that on the tune, and it can resonate.”

Let the “cold” visual heat up your winter day below.