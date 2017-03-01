Stream Aaron Hernandez Double-Murder Trial

In 2015, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was found guilty for the first-degree murder of onetime friend Odin Lloyd. Now sentenced for life, the convict currently stands trial for a 2012 drive-by shooting that resulted in the double homicide of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado after survivor Raychides Sanches identified him as the assailant back in December.

Aquilino Freire, another victim shot twice during the incident, described the suspect as light skinned with tattoos and no beard, NBC Sports reports.

In this trial, Hernandez charged w/ murdering Daniel de Abreu & Safiro Furtado, assaulting 3 men, intimidating a witness (Alexander Bradley) pic.twitter.com/f9fGn0KOsM — Steph Machado (@StephMachado) March 1, 2017

The ex-NFL player is represented by famed attorney Jose Baez, widely known for the acquittal of Casey Anthony in 2011. Watch the Aaron Hernandez trial unfold here: