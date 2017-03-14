Stream Smino’s Smooth & Sultry Debut Album ‘Blkswn’

The weather might be blistering cold in particular areas of the country, but Smino is here to provide warm silky smooth bars with his debut album, Blkswn.

A lover of blackness and self-expression, the rapper’s album represents his favorite things as well as odes to modern love. Like the previous released “Anita,” Smino takes on plights that African-Americans young and old have faced with a blend of funk and futuristic beats by Monte Booker. His hometown is also repped on the project and the release date 3/14—the area code for St. Louis.

”Your access to cool s**t just comes out of the air,” Smino previously tells VIBE about black creativity. “I feel like a black kid could sit in his room forever and not meet one person in his whole life and make some dope a** art based on what he can pull together from his head. It’s already through our ancestors, the music and different crazy styles.”

Part of his creative process on blkswn is the heavy presence of female artists. Six singers shine on the project with Smino like Ravyn Lenae, Via Rosa, Akenya, Drea Smith, Jean Deaux, and Chicago’s Noname. Standouts from the album include “Glass Flows” which takes on shattered love, the witty “Netflix & Dusse” and the vulnerable “Edgar Allan Poe’d Up” with TheMIND.

