Fake Target Employee Steals $40K Worth Of iPhones

The Fairfax County, Va. Police Department reports that an unidentified woman posed as a Target employee, and was able to flee the superstore with several dozens of stolen iPhones.

The incident happened on Apr. 15 in Alexandria, Va. The woman walked into Target wearing a black shirt and khakis, which is the attire typical of workers employed at this location. She was able to gain access to the stock room, where she filled a shopping cart with what cops believe to be $40,000 worth of iPhones.

The Fairfax police released a statement on the incident, in which they noted “the suspect is not affiliated with the store, but appeared to have knowledge of the store’s procedures, employee hours and the location of the iPhones in the stockroom.”

A spokesperson for the FCPD did not disclose any other information about the suspect or the recent theft.