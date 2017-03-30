Many are celebrating a teacher from São Paulo, Brazil, who used simple hair care to support a student who was being bullied in her classroom. In a viral Facebook post that was uploaded on March 17, Ana Barbra Ferreira shared the time in which one of her girl students disclosed that a boy teased her because of her hairstyle and texture.

READ: MC Soffia Is The Voice Of Afro-Brazilian Youth In Rap

“Yesterday, my student told me there was a boy saying that her hair was ugly. She was very sad,” Ferreira posted, which was originally written in Portuguese and translates: “At that moment, the only thing I could tell her was that she was wonderful and shouldn’t care about what he was saying.” The Afro-Latina then turned her words into action, coming to school with the same hairstyle as her young student the following day. Attached to Ferreira’s brief story, was an image of the teacher-student duo rocking matching ponytails that were fluffed out into curly, pom poms at the end.

“Today, I woke up and remembered what happened and decided to wear the same hairstyle she used to wear. When she saw me, she came running to hug me and say that I was beautiful, and I told her: Today I’m beautiful like you,” she recalled.

READ: Javier Muñoz Lights Up The Empire State Building With Anti-Bullying Campaign

Ferreira’s heartwarming post has garnered more than 140,000 likes and 30,000 shares since it was first uploaded to her personal Facebook account. She definitely deserves some type of award for coming up with a new way of shutting bullies down.