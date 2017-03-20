It was a special night in Austin, Texas for the The Legendary Roots Crew. The Philly hip-hop band invited a slew of guests to share the stage during the 2nd annual Bud Light Jam Session at SXSW Saturday (March 18).

Taking Bud Light’s “Famous Among Friends” marketing campaign to new levels, The Roots transformed 800 Congress Avenue into a cross-genre music hub with live performances from Jidenna, Redman and Method Man, CyHi Da Prynce, Nick Grant, Cloves and James Hershey, along with surprise guests Brandy, T.I., and Rae Sremmurd.

The night’s highlights included Brandy surprising the crowd with a run-through of hits like “I Wanna Be Down,” “Full Moon,” “Sittin’ Up in My Room,” and “What About Us,” while De La Soul’s Posdnuos and Maseo dropped in for a freestyle session. Rae Sremmurd hit the stage to perform “No Type” and “Black Beatles.”

“The Roots, are our homies,” Slim Jxmmi explained to VIBE, likening the group to “big brothers.” “We’re gonna go crazy,” the 23-year-old rapper promised before their surprise set. “It’s gonna be a good time.”

Meanwhile, T.I. kept turned the energy up a notch with “Bring ‘Em Out” and “What You Know About That.” And the Hustle Gang leader has nothing but respect for The Roots. “They are the most prepared performers that you’ll ever step out on stage with,” Tip told us. “They have their shit all the way together, down the minutia.” Playing with a live band provides a “different energy,” added the Hustle Gang leader.

The Roots also included a special rendition of Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode,” in tribute to the late rock ‘n roll legend who passed away hours before they took the stage.Redman and Method Man closed out the show performing hip-hop classics “Bring the Pain,” “All I Need,” “How High,” Da Rockwilder” “Da Goodness,” “4321,” and “M-E-T-H-O-D-M-A-N.”Hit the gallery up top for photos.

