T.I. and the Hustle Gang are planning on breathing new life into hip-hop. On Wednesday (March 29), that journey began with the first song from a series of hard-hitting singles for your earbuds. It’s only right that the crew kicks everything off with an ode to the late Peanut Da Don. Tip and company revamped his song “Trenches Reloaded,” an ambitious tune that narrates the artists’ rise in rap despite having the odds of success heavily stacked against them.

The Hustle Gang’s collaborative project is without a title, but is scheduled to hit this spring. Tip also announced that he will be going on a 21-city tour with the entire Gang’s roster, kicking off April 26 in Mobile, AL.

CREDIT: Grand Hustle

Tickets for the tour are now available on Tidal, but in the meantime occupy your ears by streaming the tuneful tribute track below.

#RIPPeanutDaDon