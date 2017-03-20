Legendary R&B group, TLC recently announced that they would be performing their first show in the U.K.

Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas announced that they will be performing in London for the first time at KOKO on May 9. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Mar. 24. TLC now performs as a duo after the tragic 2002 death of founding member Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes. Let’s hope there are some shows announced in the United States as well.

*JUST ANNOUNCED*@OfficialTLC will play KOKO on Tuesday 9 May!

Last month, TLC announced their last album will be dropping over the summer. Thanks to a Kickstarter campaign, T-Boz and Chilli were able to raise over $430,000 from 4,201 backers including pop star Katy Perry, who donated $5,000.

“This album could not have happened without your support and your confidence in TLC has inspired us greatly to make the best album possible,” wrote the group’s manager Bill Diggins on the Kickstarter page. “We would have loved to have delivered this album sooner to you but we are confident that you will agree that it was worth the wait when you hear it.”