According to several outlets, Tomi Lahren, conservative host of The Blaze has been suspended for a week due to her pro-choice comments made while visiting The View. The news was revealed Monday evening (March 29) turning an anti-climatic start to another work week, into an online party for Black Twitter, which meant the best in memes, tweets and gifs began to litter the Internet.

Tomi Lahren got suspended from her job? You don’t say. pic.twitter.com/XEIOb7nerf — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 20, 2017

Tomi Lahren’s suspension will get me through the week. pic.twitter.com/nXmTHgp9Fg — Raquel Willis (@RaquelWillis_) March 20, 2017

Lahren appeared on the ABC daytime talk show last week and essentially said anti-abortion conservative are hypocrites. “I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies,” the 24-year-old said.

The statement came as a shock to many causing some backlash between a few co-workers at The Blaze and high-profile conservatives. In her usual style, Lahren didn’t back down and took to Twitter to defend her seemingly controversial and surprising statements.

I speak my truth. If you don’t like it, tough. I will always be honest and stand in my truth. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 18, 2017

Lahren then went onto to defend her thoughts in a series of tweets.

I have moderate, conservative, and libertarian views. I’m human. I will never apologize, to anyone, for being an independent thinker. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 18, 2017

Listen, I am not glorifying abortion. I don’t personally advocate for it. I just don’t think it’s the government’s place to dictate. https://t.co/qRjbAtJdo7 — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 19, 2017

Despite publicly admitted to being pro-choice, Lahren’s boss Glen Beck took a few jabs at the host on his radio show.

“Bomb throwing is — bomb throwing in today’s world is dangerous. Freedom of speech, it’s not free. Speech isn’t free. It comes with a very high price tag. First, being intellectually honest and intellectually curious. Speech is not free. It comes with another cost and usually to the other people at the other end of your argument. The pen is mightier than the sword, and it can destroy people if your aim is clicks, views, and ratings.”

Either way you slice it, Ms. Lahren won’t be going to work this week and Twitter cannot seem to contain its joy. Check out a few of the best reactions to Tomi Lahren’s suspension.

Tomi Lahren got suspended from her job and Trump is being investigated by the FBI pic.twitter.com/Kaqjp4GTHE — Macy (@macymmartin) March 20, 2017

Tomi Lahren- I hate blacks! Blaze- YAY! T- I hate Muslims! B- YAY! T- I hate liberals! B- YAY! T- A woman should choos… B- Whoa!!!! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) March 20, 2017