Suspect Arrested For The Murder Of Toya Wright’s Brothers

New Orleans police booked Antoine Edwards last week with two counts of second-degree murder charges that stem from the July 2016 fatal shooting of Joshua and Ryan “Rudy” Johnson, brothers of reality star Toya Wright.

CREDIT: (Courtesy of Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office)

According to Nola.com, multiple tipsters told Detective Theo Kent a man nicknamed “Toine” or “Tweezy” was responsible for the killings. A warrant also stated several witnesses identified Edwards from a line up as the man with those nicknames. The Johnson brothers were found shot multiple times inside a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox parked with the engine running in the 2800 block of Pauger Street.

READ Toya Wright Says She Felt “Numb” After The Tragic Loss Of Her Brothers

At this time, no clear motive has been identified as to why 31-year-old Edwards killed Ryan Johnson, 24 and Joshua Johnson, 31. The brothers were found by NOPD shot to death just after midnight on July 31, 2016. According to the warrant, several witnesses place Edwards “in the area during the time the incident occurred and as the subject who produced a firearm and shot the victims in this incident.”

During an interview with People, Wright said after learning of her brother’s murder she felt “numb.”

“It was the worst news ever,” Wright said. “Murders happen every day and this is another dark night in New Orleans. You hear about stories like this all the time, but it doesn’t really hit you until you get that call. It hits so close to home.”

Edwards’ bond was set at $500,000 and he’s due back in court May 7.