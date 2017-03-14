During the opening leg of Drake’s Boy Meets World tour, Travis Scott fell through a hole on stage and in a recent interview with British GQ Style he offers an unexpected explanation. La Flame claims that he didn’t fall, he simply floated because he’s a magician.

The Houston artist’s fall damaged Drake’s giant globe prop which served as the main fixture of the show, forcing the 6 God to refund those who were in attendance. According to Scott, the stage prop interpreted the fall wrong saying “I didn’t fall, dude, I flew, I was floating. I don’t fall. Sh*t, nothing happened. Floating is amazing. It’s like getting in a plane. I just flew, man. I’m a magician, like David Blaine. I could never fall. Drake is an amazing person, also, a magician. He’s a big brother, super-talent, he’s cool.”

Scott also took the opportunity to speak on AstroWorld, his latest album which he believes is his best music yet. Travis has successfully launched his own record label and recently announced Phase 1 of his highly anticipated Birds Eye View tour.