Travi$ Scott’s Cruise Around The Block Turns Gruesome In ‘Birds In The Trap’

Travi$ Scott celebrates the success of his latest album Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight by dropping his second short film. In his new mini film, Trav takes us on a ride through his neck of the hood when the unimaginable happens. La Flame leaves a video shoot and ends up in an argument with his girl. After he boots her out of his car, the G.O.O.D Music rapper rides around the block, picks up his homeboy from in front of the jewelry, and drops him off. That’s when disaster strikes.

READ: Travis Scott Plans To Lead New Label, Cactus Jack Records

In an instant, Scott is struck by a rogue vehicle, and while he’s knocked out cold, witnesses are emotional as they describe the horrific accident. It gets creepier as our seemingly harmless walk in the “Goosebumps” rapper’s shoes turns into a traumatic glimpse into what happens after the doctors save his life — and turn it upside down.

Watch what goes down in Travis Scott’s new mini film for “Birds In The Trap” exclusively on Apple Music right now.