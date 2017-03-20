In the 20 years since Tupac’s death, fans have done all they can to own whatever prized possessions have been left behind or unearthed from the late artist, and now for a pretty penny hip-hop lovers can own one of ‘Pac’s more sacred works.

According to TMZ, MomentsInTime.com is selling Tupac’s handwritten lyrics to his 1995 hit song “Dear Mama.” The three page love letter to his mother Afeni Shakur is being sold for $25,000 each, for a total of $75,000.

It’s being reported the sheets came from the studio where Tupac recorded the song and MomentsInTime.com say they purchased Pac’s work from a private collector in Poland.

If you know the song, (and there’s no reason why you shouldn’t) then you’ll easily be able to read them from the pages. There’s a few notations on the side of name’s of rappers Tupac may have potentially wanted to collaborate with and TMZ reports a more graphic note on the last page.

So, if someone gave you $75,000, would you buy Tupac’s handwritten “Dear Mama” song?