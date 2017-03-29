Premiere: TwonDon & Dessy Hinds Make Powerful Statements On “Black Bar Mitzvah”

TwonDon ascends into adulthood with Pro Era’s Dessy Hinds on their new song “Black Bar Mitzvah.” The New Jersey native reflects on his up-and-down journey as a budding rapper. With aggressive bars filled with pain and doubt, the young rhymer also ties in some strong political statements.

“I feel like a Black Republican, money ain’t got enough of it/Democrat and Catholics follow bibles as my covenant,” Twon raps at the beginning of his first verse.

He continues with his reflection about the early struggles of his career with several references to Judaism before he passes the mic over to Hinds. The Brooklyn rapper celebrates black excellence to empower people of color who are going through their own turmoil caused by their prejudice surroundings. “Black Bar Mitzvah,” which was produced by E Haynes, serves as the lead single off his upcoming EP Paradise Isn’t Free coming in May.

Listen to TwonDon and Dessy Hinds’ new collaboration “Black Bar Mitzvah” below.