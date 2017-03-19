The racial draft commenced over the weekend with many wanting to trade Tyrese for..well anyone. The singer/actor royally irked the nerves of many online when he took to Instagram to offer his thoughts on women and cosmetic surgery. Comments such as “real hair” “fake clip-ins” and “hard t***ies” struck a nerve with a lot of women, and caused think piece Internet to come out in full force.

#Tyrese has a message for the women with “manufactured beauty” … thoughts? A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 16, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Shortly after Tyrese’s original post, he explained the topic came about after hearing a few women bash men. None the less, the damage had already been done and Tyrese found himself in the midst of an old-school Internet dragging.

Never one to back down though, the newly married Mr. Gibson hopped back online Sunday (March 19) to post a picture of his gorgeous new bride, boast about her accomplishments and welcome anyone who may disagree with opinions or life choices.

“Guys go ahead and be yourself,” the Fast and Furious star captioned. “We will be in the bed cuddles, loves and hugs and I’m sure you’re going to see to it that we’re entertained. Let’s start by arguing that she’s a white girl. Yeah, that’s a good start.

Well then.

The Black Rose artist has been known to make a few polarizing comments, but do you think the 38-year-old’s original statement was too harsh? Or did the Internet overreact like the Internet has been known to do from time to time? Sound off in the comments.