Secret celebrity weddingS are kind of a thing.

In June 2016, Jill Scott tied the knot to Mike Dobson in an intimate ceremony attended by close friends and family, and Beyonce and Jay Z–who kept and continue to keep their relationship private–said “I Do” on April 4, 2007. Now it appears as if Fast & Furious actor Tyrese Gibson has followed suit. On Tuesday, (Feb. 28) the entertainer revealed he got married this past Valentine’s Day to his wife, whose identity has not yet been revealed.

Mark 10:8 And the two will become #OneFlesh | – Mr & Mrs Gibson……. #MyBlackQueen #GrownManSeason A post shared by TYRESE (@tyrese) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

“Mark 10:8 And the two will become #OneFlesh | – Mr & Mrs Gibson……. #MyBlackQueen,” he captioned. In the montage video, the bride is seen wearing a blush pink satin gown, while Tyrese opted for a tux. There are no details on where the ceremony took place, or if any of his celebrity friends were in attendance.

Aside from making major life decisions while everyone was charging their phone, Tyrese, Vin Diesel, Ludacris, The Rock and Michelle Rodriguez are all gearing up for the eighth installment of Fast & Furious. This new film, the first without Paul Walker, finds the team dealing with betrayal from inside while Dom (Vin Diesel) goes rogue for an unapparent reason. As the team attempts to figure out what caused Dominic to turn his back on them, they must also deal with loose ends in the form of enemies coming back to seek their revenge. And true to form, there are some over the top action sequences–a wrecking ball, submarine, and cars flying out of windows–which live up to the Fast & Furious franchise. Fast 8 hits theaters this April.

But yeah, congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Gibson!