It looks like Tyson Beckford and Chris Brown didn’t really squash the beef. Beckford rehashed the Breezy drama during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Sunday (March 19).

“It still don’t got no respect for dude,” the 46-year-old model stated when asked what would happen if he and Brown ended up in the same elevator. “One of us is coming out alive, and it’s me.”

Beckford also brought up the “Party” singer’s alleged drug use. “I feel bad for him…I think he really needs to check himself,” he said adding that Brown’s rumored addiction is “probably out of his control.”

For the record, Brown continuously denies using drugs, despite reports to the contrary.

Peep Beckford’s comments below.

