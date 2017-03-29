Arizona State University student Belén Sisa went viral after posting a selfie with her tax form on Facebook, but it was her frank message to the nation’s 45th president that caught most of the attention.

“I, an undocumented immigrant, just filed my taxes and PAID $300 to the state of Arizona,” the 23-year-old DREAMer wrote on Sunday (March 26). “I cannot receive financial aid from the state or federal government for school, I cannot benefit from unemployment, a reduced healthcare plan, or a retirement fund. I think I’m a pretty good citizen. Oh and there are MILLIONS just like me who pay into a system they will never receive anything from. Wanna tell me again how I should be deported, contribute nothing and only leech off this country while the 1% wealthiest people in this country steal from you everyday? How about you show me yours Donald J. Trump?”

According to USA Today, Sisa’s parents overstayed their visas during a visit in the United States from Argentina when she was six. While she is shielded from deportation as a DACA recipient, that didn’t stop Internet trolls from attacking en masse. Several even claimed they reported her to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“The HATE is real guys. The hate is real,” she stressed. “I am legally working in the United States through DACA, and I’m pretty sure the IRS isn’t going to come after someone who PAYS their taxes. I truly feel bad for these people, may they find peace and happiness in their own dark hearts.”

