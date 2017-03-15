Will Smith decided to have a little fun on a recent trip to Zimbabwe, where the movie star bungee jumped off the Victoria Falls Bridge over the Zambezi River. The video he shared on social media showed his pure joy while doing the death-defying activity, and a screen grab of his bungee selfie is also turning the Internet upside down.

A Reddit user pointed out the similarity between Smith’s selfie and his former Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air co-star, the late James Avery, who played Uncle Phil. The picture began to spread, and the picture has been viewed more than 600,000 times on Imgur, after being uploaded a day ago.

Will Smith is turning into Uncle Phil 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/s0yszfyGjb — UNILAD (@UNILAD) March 14, 2017

In the video, Smith said that it has been his dream for 20 years to bungee jump off of the Victoria Falls Bridge.

“That was fantastic!” he excitedly says after his bungee jump adventure. “This is great! I was jumping with the rainbow,” he says before pointing to the double rainbow. “I’m still alive.

Relive his experience by watching the video below, and clasp your hands together and pray that we’ll see a Fresh Prince reunion soon.

Rest in peace, Uncle Phil. For real.