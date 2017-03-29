A UK resident found herself in jail recently after her love for a certain pop hit was too much for her neighbors to bare. Sonia Bryce was sentenced to eight weeks in jail for her alleged unruly behavior toward her neighbors.

ITV reports the Willenhall resident faced constant complaints from neighbors Clare and Jonathan Tidmarsh and landlords Walsall Housing Group Ltd about the high level of noise coming from her home. The mother of three reportedly played Ed Sheeran’s chart topping hit “Shape of You” for half an hour, causing a dance marathon for some and for others, pure anger.

Speaking to The Sun, Tidmash who is a mother of five, says her disappointment lies with her neighbor for making her hate apartment buildings and Ed Sheeran’s discography. “I used to like Ed Sheeran but I’ve taken him off my playlist. It drove us crazy,” Tidmarsh said.

Tidmarsh denied playing the song in court, claiming she doesn’t like the singer. Due to her previous noise citations (she completed a six week jail stint in February for breaking an injunction ten times filed by her landlords), Judge Philip Gregory upped her new sentence to eight weeks. “You must learn that you should behave as a reasonable and responsible adult and not make life for your neighbors the misery that you have,” he said. “I am quite convinced that you do not care tuppence about the effect that your behavior has upon perfectly decent and respectable people next door.”

Sucks for her. Jam out to “Shape of You” for an hour or two below.

