XXXTentacion Calls Out Drake After Being Released From Jail

After a brief delay, Broward county rapper XXXTentacion is finally out of jail, and he’s not wasting any time in reclaiming his position. The Lauderhill native recently revealed that he was released earlier this week (Mar. 26) after he was granted probation for home invasion and battery charges. XXXTentacion (pronounced X-X-X-ten-tah-ceeyon) spoke with fans during a Q&A session on Periscope before he appeared on 103.5 The Beat In Miami.



His most well-known track “Look At Me!” recently became the center of attention when he joined fans in accusing Drake of swiping his flow on the record and reusing it for his More Life cut “KMT.” During his first on-air interview as a free man, K. Foxx asked Triple X where he stands with Drake. The Indy artist went in and basically dismissed Drake as a rapper, and a man in general.

“He’s not a man. I think he’s a bitch, that’s a bitch move,” he says. “Especially when I was in jail facing life. If Drake woulda came to my bond hearing, that would’ve made my f*cking day. If he woulda showed that he’s a hospitable person and that he’s really in this sh*t for the culture, rather than being a *** and taking my sh*t, running off with it and then putting it on his album, then he woulda got my kudos. He woulda got my respect.”

The Internet was buzzing about the 19-year-old Florida rapper way before he was sent to jail. Over the last three years, X has garnered over 588K followers on Soundcloud and several million plays on gritty songs like “Yung Bratz” and “Kill Me.” At the beginning of the year, XXXTentacion told Genius that he’s working on several projects like a full-length album called 17, I Need Jesus the mixtape, Members Only Vol. 3, Revenge and an experimental mixtape filled with horror movie samples called Horror Junky.

While we wait for more updates on his forthcoming projects, watch XXXTentacion’s full interview with K. Foxx below.