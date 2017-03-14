Historically, Brooklyn rappers carry a rough exterior matched with jagged rhymes. This holds true for emerging BK rapper, Young M.A. Last week, the East New York native released her street single, “Hot Sauce,” and now the music video is here.

In the A Piece by Guy-directed visuals, M.A and her Red Lyfe team pull up to the strip the club with bottles and heavy loud clouding the air. Looking like Brooklyn, rocking all black, a skully and Butter Timbs, M.A blatantly disrespects Showtyme On The Beat’s instrumental.

“Chill duke, you are not a tough guy/You are not the only one with a gun, guy/My hitters like shooting sh*t for fun, guy/Head shot, hit the boy one time/Do not come to Brooklyn with that nonsense,” Young raps.

“Hot Sauce” comes after the 24-year-old’s “Kween” freestyle over JAY Z’s Dynasty “Intro.” After elevating her career with 2016 summer anthem, “Ooouuu,” M.A is gearing up to release her debut album, Her Story in the Making. But before M.A’s official debut, she promised fans an EP dubbed, Her Story.

