YouTube Responds To Outrage Over Blocked LGBTQ Videos

An outpouring of anger hit the Internet yesterday (Mar. 19) after many YouTube users noticed that several videos highlighting the LGBTQ community were blocked from viewing.

READ: 5 Reasons Why Solange Was The Highlight Of Youtube’s SXSW Showcase

When users opt for “Restricted Mode,” many videos deemed “potentially inappropriate” are hidden. However, LGBTQ vloggers and personalities noticed many of their videos hidden from public viewing, and videos with the words “gay” or “lesbian” in the title were also reportedly hidden, according to users posting pictures on Twitter. Openly gay vloggers also noticed they were unable to be “suggested” for viewing on the site.

Just looked at my videos with the “restricted mode” on. Seeing a bit of a theme here… LGBT+ content not safe for kids @YouTube? pic.twitter.com/KnhayE4h1y — fiona ✨ (@neonfiona) March 16, 2017

Many users and popular YouTube personalities expressed their disdain about the new development. Vlogger Rowan Ellis said in a new video that at least 40 of her videos cannot be seen on restricted mode. Her channel is described as “pop culture from a feminist and queer perspective.” Twitter users started the trending topic #YouTubeIsOverParty on Sunday night in order to raise awareness about the controversial censoring move.

A statement from YouTube about the situation reads, “We are so proud to represent LGBTQ+ voices on our platform — they’re a key part of what YouTube is all about. The intention of Restricted Mode is to filter out mature content for the tiny subset of our users who want a more limited experience. “LGBTQ+ videos are available in Restricted Mode, but videos that discuss more sensitive issues may not be.”

A message to our community … pic.twitter.com/oHNiiI7CVs — YouTube Creators (@YTCreators) March 20, 2017

READ: YouTube Cooking Sensation Felicia “Auntie Fee” O’Dell Has Died

According to NBC News, YouTube writes in their privacy and security settins description that they “use community flagging, age-restrictions, and other signals to identify and filter out potentially inappropriate content.”

Sis. Can y’all clear up this restricting LGBT content mess bc it just isn’t making sense to me & it’s Sunday & now I’m stressed @YouTube. pic.twitter.com/LLqoAaYUyH — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) March 19, 2017