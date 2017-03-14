Yung Simmie Wants To Be Known As The “Underground King”

Miami’s own Yung Simmie has been ruling the underground rap scene in Dade county for several years. Since his early days as an active member of the Raider Klan, he’s been forcing fans to just Shut Up & Vibe to his distinct catalog. He has also racked up a pretty lengthy rap sheet for killing his live sets on festival stages throughout the country as well as overseas in Europe. After Simmie Season 2 made plenty of rap fans become followers last year, Simmie is officially dubbing himself as the ruler of the underground in his new video.

In “Underground King,” Simmie invades 8&9’s showroom to lay down his new single, which is appropriate since the Miami-based clothing store is now backing his new line of merch this year. “Underground King” serves as the lead single of Simmie’s forthcoming album Big Smokey coming later this year.

