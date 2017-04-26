Man Kaur, a 101-year-old woman from India, is now a world champion runner, and we’re just trying to get our steps in any way we can.

101-year-old Indian woman wins 100 meter dash at World Masters Games in New Zealand as the only competitor in the 100+ age category. pic.twitter.com/P8VYoTW9Bm — ABC News (@ABC) April 25, 2017

Kaur was the sole competitor in the 100+ age division at the World Masters Games in New Zealand, where she competed in the 100-meter dash. According to Sports Illustrated, it took her 74 seconds to complete the run, and since she was unopposed, she was automatically awarded the gold medal.

Kaur, who plans to compete in the shot put, javelin and 200-meter dash, started running competitively at the age of 94. Olympic legend Sergey Bubka presented the golden girl with her medal.

Kaur says that she’s “never giving up” and that she’s going to “keep rocking.”