Dominican director Nelson Carlo de los Santos takes a closer look at the dichotomy of religion in his native country in Cocote.

The drama, which exudes a documentary feel, follows a devout protestant gardener forced to participate in the pagan rites of his village and avenge his father’s murder at the hands of police, Variety reports.

“I prefer working with non-actors; we rehearse for some six months, and shoot for four weeks; it’s almost like preparing for a play,” De los Santos said of the fresh faces in his film. “There is no improvisation; they come up with the lines I want, then they memorize them; some can’t even read.”

Supported by a host of international backers, including the World Cinema Fund, Cocote is currently participating in the sixth IFF Panama pix-in-post program, Primera Mirada.

