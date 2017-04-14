Daniel Gomez is a professional soccer player for the Mexican club team, Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente, and was making a trip back to the United States, when a traffic stop at the border went terribly wrong. A patrol officer noticed Gomez’ spare tire looked unusual, and after cutting into the spare, a little more than air was found. Forty-eight pounds of meth ended up being confiscated from the vehicle on April 5.

Gomez was charged with importing a controlled substance, and is being held without bail, as authorities felt he would be a flight risk, according to judge’s orders at Tuesday’s hearing (April 11). The reserve team’s defender “claimed he did not know anything about the drugs in the vehicle,” according to the police report.

It’s safe to say Daniel won’t be playing soccer again anytime soon.