Apparently, Aaron Hernandez’s estate isn’t worth a dime. It isn’t even worth a penny. In an affidavit filed by his fiancée and her lawyer, the recently deceased former NFL player’s estate is worth “$0.00″ with “no monies available and no identifiable personal assets,” the Boston Herald reports.

Reportedly, an offer has also been made on Hernandez’s North Attleboro, Massachusetts mansion, which is currently listed for $1.3 million.

READ: Officials Reportedly Found Synthetic Marijuana In Aaron Hernandez’s Body

The former New England Patriots tight end was convicted of first degree murder in 2013 and was serving life in prison at the time of his death. Hernandez left behind his fiancée, Shayanna Jenkins, and daughter when he took his own life April 19, but he did not take the time to draw up a last will and testament.